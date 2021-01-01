Upgrade the look and organization of your garage with Bold Series Cabinetry. Built with heavy-duty steel frames for extra-strength, these cabinets are ideal for storing sports equipment, seasonal decor and tools. The powder-coat paint finish gives protection against scratches and rusting, making the cabinets perfect for rugged use. Full-length aluminum handles let you easily access your gear, with lockable doors to keep items secure. Full-extension drawers and adjustable shelves give you the customizable space to store items of all sizes. Wall Cabinets keep your floors clear, leaving you space to park your car, while the Lockers hold bulky boxes and equipment. The Pro Series Wall Mounted Steel Shelf offers versatile off-the-floor storage for all your heavy and large items, with a 600 lbs. weight capacity and a unique design that allows for adaptive installation in your space. Get organized and improve the functionality of your garage, with a Bold Series Cabinet System. NewAge Products Bold Series 156-in W x 76.75-in H Black Steel Garage Storage System Stainless Steel | 63231