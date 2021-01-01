Trademark Fine Art 'Bold II' Canvas Art by Albena Hristova

Artist: Albena HristovaSubject: AbstractStyle: Mid-Century ModernProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas ArtThis ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features black painted flowers on a white background.Albena Hristova, an international artist with over twelve years of classical art training and a master\'s in mural painting, is one of the most successful open edition artists on the market. She relentlessly searches for the perfect combination of form, color and texture. Her paintings exude elegance and timelessness. She was born and raised in a family of artists in Eastern Europe and presently resides in California. She possesses an incredible visual memory that fuels her avid artistic imagination.