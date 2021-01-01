'Bold Blooms II' Painting on Canvas

This acrylic mixed media painting print on canvas brings a pop of color to your walls. Watercolor and newspaper text clips mix to create flowers and ferns with a bright palette of purple, yellow, blue, and green. We love that it’s printed with UV- and fade-resistant archival inks on artist-grade, warp-resistant canvas. This charming wall art comes with mounting hardware ready to hang above your desk for a bit of inspiration or in the hallway for a vivid accent to make you smile whenever you pass by. Size: 12" H x 12" W x 1.25" D