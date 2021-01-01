'Bold and Reckless' - Picture Frame Painting Print on Paper

This minimalist line drawing brings an artful and modern look onto your bedroom or living room walls. It's printed in the USA, and it showcases a black and white drawing of a person's silhouette that's drawn in one line. It's printed on archive paper with fade-resistant ink, and placed on a non-warping frame. It's also protected by shatter resistant plexiglass that's easy to clean. This art print includes wall mounting hardware, so you can hang it right out of the box as soon as it arrives. Size: 24" H x 16" W x 1.5" D