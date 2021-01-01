From signature design by ashley
Bolanburg White Cal. King Louvered Panel Bed
Part of Bolanburg CollectionCrafted from acacia veneers and solidsTextured antique white finishShelter style panelLouvered designOptional nightstandBed is available in Queen, King & Cal. King sizes.Accent a room with the bolanburg bed that exudes a mix of styles including shabby chic casual cottage and a touch of down home country. It's textured antique white finish works with straight line design for a vintage look that will endear for years.