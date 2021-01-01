From signature design by ashley

Bolanburg White Cal. King Louvered Panel Bed

$955.88
In stock
Buy at 1stopbedrooms

Description

Part of Bolanburg CollectionCrafted from acacia veneers and solidsTextured antique white finishShelter style panelLouvered designOptional nightstandBed is available in Queen, King & Cal. King sizes.Accent a room with the bolanburg bed that exudes a mix of styles including shabby chic casual cottage and a touch of down home country. It's textured antique white finish works with straight line design for a vintage look that will endear for years.

