Bola Sphere LED Multi-Light Pendant with Small Canopy by Pablo Lighting - Color: Metallics - Finish: Chrome - (BOLA SPH CHAN-5 LIGHT- 4/5/6/8/10- CRM)

The Bola Sphere LED Multi-Light Pendant Light with Small Canopy from Pablo Designs offers a customizable arrangement of simple structures. Designed by a small group of makers and inventors with a deep understanding of industrial design and manufacturing, the Pablo Studio took the most elemental part of their Bola series and created a uniquely minimal fixture with stunning results. When grouped together in various lengths and sizes, the interplay of ample LED light and sleek stainless-steel posts lends a refreshing focal point for contemporary spaces. Based in San Francisco, Pablo Designs is a lighting brand founded by Venezuelan-born designer Pablo Pardo in 1993. Their contemporary products are simple yet sophisticated, using cutting edge technology and high quality materials to create refined, balanced designs. From the sleek lines of the Pixo Optical Table Lamp to the fluid curves of the Swell Pendants, Pablo incorporates LED lighting and elegant shapes into timeless, award-winning products. Shape: Round. Color: Metallics. Finish: Chrome