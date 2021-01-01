Bola Sphere LED Globe Pendant Light by Pablo Lighting - Color: White - Finish: Matte - (BOLA SPH 8 BRA)

The Bola Sphere LED Globe Pendant Light by Pablo Designs refines Pablo Pardos Bola series down to its most elemental form, allowing for its elegantly simple design to take center stage. An opaline glass orb is suspended from a sleek stainless-steel stem and fabric cord, with an integrated LED lamp casting a softly diffused, ambient glow. A thermal management system is seamlessly built into the fixture for maximum efficiency without disrupting the simple flow of its post-and-sphere silhouette. Based in San Francisco, Pablo Designs is a lighting brand founded by Venezuelan-born designer Pablo Pardo in 1993. Their contemporary products are simple yet sophisticated, using cutting edge technology and high quality materials to create refined, balanced designs. From the sleek lines of the Pixo Optical Table Lamp to the fluid curves of the Swell Pendants, Pablo incorporates LED lighting and elegant shapes into timeless, award-winning products. Shape: Globe. Color: White. Finish: Brass