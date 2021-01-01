Bola Disc LED Multi-Light Pendant Light with Small Canopy by Pablo Lighting - Color: Metallics - Finish: White - (BOLA DISC MULTI 5X22 WHT WHT CNPY)

The Bola Disc LED Multi-Light Pendant Light with Small Canopy from Pablo Designs uniquely expresses a sense of weightlessness as it reflects its surroundings. A linear display, a series of three elegant matching pendants descend equally from a smooth disc-shaped ceiling mount and crisp downrods. The Pablo studio keeps each design element in mind, ensuring each contributes to the essence of the overall piece. Bringing a sense of minimalist wonder, this piece consists of a flat disc and a glowing orb that send a warm, inviting illumination to the space. Based in San Francisco, Pablo Designs is a lighting brand founded by Venezuelan-born designer Pablo Pardo in 1993. Their contemporary products are simple yet sophisticated, using cutting edge technology and high quality materials to create refined, balanced designs. From the sleek lines of the Pixo Optical Table Lamp to the fluid curves of the Swell Pendants, Pablo incorporates LED lighting and elegant shapes into timeless, award-winning products. Shape: Disc. Color: Metallics. Finish: White