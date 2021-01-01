Dainolite BOL-394HP Bolero 4 Light 14" Wide Single Tier Linear Chandelier Satin Chrome Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

From dainolite

Dainolite BOL-394HP Bolero 4 Light 14" Wide Single Tier Linear Chandelier Features:Includes white fabric drum shadeHigh quality steel constructionRequires (4) 100 watt Medium (E26) base bulbsIncludes (1) 8", (1) 11", and (1) 20" downrodSloped ceiling compatible to 15 degreesDimmable with appropriate dimming switchIncludes 1 year manufacturer warrantyUL and CSA listed for dry locationsDimensions:Height: 27"Width: 14"Depth: 39"Canopy Width: 4.5"Canopy Height: 1"Product Weight: 9.5 lbsWire Length: 46"Electrical Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 4Bulb Included: NoBulb Base: Medium (E26)Watts Per Bulb: 100wWattage: 400wVoltage: 120v Satin Chrome

