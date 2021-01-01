Bojanovice 3-Light Vanity Light

Is your current task lighting not currently up to lighting the task at hand? It might be time for an infusion of new style! This design brings contemporary flair (and plenty of light) to any spa-worthy space, making it a perfect pick for the discerning decorator. Measuring 7.75'' H x 16'' W x 6.25'' D, its metal frame features a square backplate and three arms that hold aloft glass drum shades. Within each, the glow of 50 W bulbs (included) shine through to brighten your nightly routine.