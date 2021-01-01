Lush Decor Boho Tassel Solid Polyester Tassel Detail Comforter, Full/Queen, White, 3-Pc Set

Brighten up your bedroom with the White Boho Comforter by Lush Decor. It has a simple yet colorful Bohemian style, making it a good fit for nearly any bedroom, whether it's a master or a guest room. The Lush Decor comforter set features rows of tassels in rainbow colors running horizontally across a white comforter. Also included is a pair of shams with tassels around the edges for dressing your pillows in a coordinating look. This 230 GSM tassel comforter set is made of polyester with a soft texture and fill to add comfort and warmth as well as style to a mattress. Dry cleaning the pieces in the set is recommended for preserving the look and colors of the material. Choose from a selection of sizes to get the 3 piece comforter set that's the right fit for your space. This white Boho comforter set coordinates with other bedding and decor to create a matching, cohesive look in your bedroom.