From stratton home decor
Stratton Home Decor Boho Matte Green Metal and Wood Plant Stand
A stylish plant holder that creates a lively atmosphere in your home and rests on a stable base to prevent it from easily tipping over.The planter vase measures 8.00 W x 8.00 D x 8.00 H inches, while the planter stand measures 8.00 W x 8.00 D x 4.75 H inches.Use a clean, damp cloth to keep this planter set looking spotless and clean at all times.Display this plant holder in your entryway, living room, dining area, hallway, or study.Add elegance, color, and texture to your home with this plant holder.