Boho Chic Ziegler Doreen Blue/Tan Wool Rug - 9'8'' X 13'2''

A Persian influenced Turkish hand knotted rug made by skilled artisans capable of creating the most exceptional vegetable dyes and hand-spun New Zealand wool. This gorgeous one of a kind Peshawar Kafkaz handmade rugs is also known as a Chobi Ziegler Rug. This gorgeous rug is extremely versatile and is famous for its pleasing color palette and informal design that works in a myriad of interiors. It has been expertly hand-tied, finished, sun-dried, and can contain up to 1.5 million knots. It takes 4 skilled artisans to hand knot this rug nine to twelve months to complete this piece of art. The invigorating colors and patterns in this rug will give your home an elegant and fresh appearance. While drawing upon the coloring and patterns of antique rugs, contemporary Peshawar pieces incorporate modern design motifs and feature vibrant color tones. Give your room a luxurious look and feel with this beautiful rug with gorgeous color pallet. The intricate design allows this oriental rug to create a royal ambience in any décor. Hand knotted construction and natural fibers gives this rug soft feel under your feet.