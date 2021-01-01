From dakota fields
Boho Cacti I - 4 Piece Picture Frame Print Set on Canvas
Premium Framed Canvas - Ready to Hang A Premium Framed Canvas created to last. Framed in distressed wood and available in an array of sizes and colors Featuring a beveled solid wood stretcher bar, each piece comes ready to hand4 SIZES AVAILABLE30.5''X42.5'' – Overall Size26.5'X36.5'' – Overall Size22''x30'' – Overall Size18''x24'' – Overall Size Each piece is made to order. Each piece comes with hanging hardware. Made in the USA Ready to Hang Paper Print Acrylic Glass Beveled Matt Board Frame Color: Gray, Matte Color: No Matte, Size: 24" H x 24" W x 1" D