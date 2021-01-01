From safavieh
Safavieh Bohemian Natalia 9 x 12 Charcoal/Gold Indoor Floral/Botanical Oriental Area Rug in Brown | BOH316A-9
Advertisement
The Bohemian Rug Collection elevates this trendy look in restyled tribal art patterns and a blend of natural fiber and wool yarns. These eco-friendly rugs are awash captivating colors and hand knotted to create rich textures and a remarkable feel underfoot. Bohemian rugs are washed to soften the yarn, and then brushed to a lustrous sheen to accentuate the boho-chic vibe found throughout this collection. Safavieh Bohemian Natalia 9 x 12 Charcoal/Gold Indoor Floral/Botanical Oriental Area Rug in Brown | BOH316A-9