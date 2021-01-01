Bohemian Dreamcatcher and Skull Floral Comforter Set
Description
Features:Product Type: ComforterSet/Single: Set (matching pieces included)Mattress Size: Style: Modern & ContemporaryColor: PinkPattern: Floral;Animal PrintWater Resistant: NoWater Resistant Details: Stain Resistant: NoMold Resistant: NoOdor Resistant: NoFade Resistant: NoTear Resistant: NoBed Bug Resistant: NoDust Mite Resistant: NoAntimicrobial: NoLint Free: NoNon-Pilling : YesMoisture Wicking: NoWrinkle Resistant: NoThread Count: Comforter Included: YesDuvet Cover Included: Duvet Corner Ties: Duvet or Comforter Material: Polyester / MicrofiberDuvet or Comforter Color: PinkDuvet Insert Included: Fill Material: Polyester/PolyfillQuilt/Coverlet/Bedspread Included: Throw Blanket Included: NoThrow Blanket/Coverlet Material: Throw Blanket Color: Hand Woven Throw Blanket/Coverlet: Curtains/Drapes/Valances Included: NoWindow Treatment Type: Curtain/Drape/Valance Material: Curtain/Drape/Valance Color: Number of Curtains/Drapes/Valances Included: Pillow Shams Included: YesSham Type: StandardSham Material: PolyesterSham Color: WhiteNumber of Pillow Shams Included (Size: Full/Queen, King): 2Number of Pillow Shams Included (Size: Twin XL): 1Throw/Decorative Pillows Included: NoThrow/Decorative Pillow Type: Throw/Decorative Pillow Material: Throw/Decorative Pillow Color: Number of Throw/Decorative Pillows Included: Throw/Decorative Pillow Shape: Throw/Decorative Pillow Closure: Removable Throw/Decorative Pillow Cover: Pillowcases Included: NoNumber of Pillowcases Included: Pillowcase Material: Pillowcase Color: Sheets Included: NoSheet Type Included: Sheet Material: Fully Elasticized Fitted Sheet: Number of Sheets Included: Brushed Sheets: Maximum Mattress Thickness Accommodated: Sheets Included Thread Count: Dust Ruffle/Bed Skirt Included: NoDust Ruffle/Bed Skirt Material: Dust Ruffle/Bed Skirt Color: Laundry Sack Included: NoMattress Pad Included: NoGender: Girl / Woman+Ply Count: Custom Fit: Reversible: NoReverse Side Color: Reverse Side Material: Oversized: NoFringe: NoHandmade: NoPre-Shrunk: NoCleaning Method: Machine washableDrying Method: Tumble dryIron Safe : NoAvailable Separately: NoLicensed Product: NoProduct Care: Machine wash coldCountry of Origin: United StatesHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayWarmth Level: Edges: Fabric Type/Texture: Closure Type: Construction: Stitching: Hand Quilted: Fill Weight (oz): Fill Power: Life Stage: AdultPieces Included (Size: Twin XL): 1 comforter and 1 shamPieces Included (Size: Full/Queen, King): 1 Comforter and 2 shamsKid's Subject: No SubjectNumber of Pieces Included (Size: Full/Queen, King): 3Number of Pieces Included (Size: Twin XL): 2Spefications:FIRA Certified: ISO 14000 Certified: ISO 9000 Certified: TAA Compliant: CE Certified: NOMITE Certified: NoISO 14001 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: ISTA 1A Certified: SOR/2016-194 - Textile Flammability Regulations : YesCSA Certified: CPSIA Compliant: Fire Rated: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoMade Safe Certified: Indoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: AZO Free: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Global Recycled Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Recycled Claim Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Dimensions:Sheets: NoFitted Sheet Width - Side to Side: Fitted Sheet Length - Head to Toe: Fitted Sheet Pocket Depth: Flat Sheet Width - Side to Side: Flat Sheet Length - Head to Toe: Pillowcase: NoPillowcase Width - Top to Bottom: