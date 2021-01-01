From safavieh

SAFAVIEH Bohemian Collection BOH901M Handmade Premium Jute Living Room Dining Bedroom Area Rug 6' x 9' Natural/Blue

$303.46
In stock
[DURABLE HANDMADE CONSTRUCTION]: Hand-woven by skilled artisans for a truly unique textured look and feel [SUSTAINABLE FIBERS]: Made from premium softened jute and wool fibers with a sleek 0.3-inch pile height [VERSATILE DECORATING OPTIONS]: Works well with coastal, casual, farmhouse, rustic, bohemian or contemporary styles of décor [PERFECT FOR ANY ROOM]: Design beautifully enhances any room of the home, from the living room, dining room, bedroom, or home office [TRUSTED BRAND]: SAFAVIEH has been a trusted brand and leader in home furnishings for over 100 years, using their specialty and expertise in crafting the trendiest and highest quality designs and selection of colors; Begin your rug search with SAFAVIEH and explore over 100,000 products today

