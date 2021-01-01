Signature Design by Ashley Boerna Leather Power Recliner with Adjustable Headrest, Bluetooth Speakers & Wireless Charger, Gray

POWER RECLINER CHAIR: Taking cues from luxury automobile interiors, this fully loaded recliner with real leather seating area puts you in control with a comfy feel and high-tech appeal LUXE FEEL: Wrapped in a leather interior and vinyl/polyester exterior. One touch power control, Easy View power adjustable headrest, USB charging, hidden cup holders and storage arm rests WIRELESS LIVING: This recliner offers wireless phone charging for later model smartphones (e.g., Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Huawei Mate and Nokia Lumia), plus Bluetooth speakers for surround sound SIZED RIGHT: Complete your living room set with this nicely scaled recliner with its soothing gray shade and modern feel. Not too big, not too small, it measures 37" W x 41" D x 44" H MINOR ASSEMBLY: Install easy-off chair back with a screwdriver (not included), attach the cables and plug into the wall to enjoy. Power cord included; UL listed DIRECT FROM THE MANUFACTURER: Ashley Furniture goes the extra mile to package, protect and deliver your purchase in a timely manner BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: Designed and manufactured by Ashley Furniture Industries. The trusted source for stylish furniture, lighting, rugs, accessories and mattresses. For every taste and budget