From dead sea spa
Dead Sea Spa Body Lotion - Mango Mandarin Truffle Bubble Bath & Ginger Orange Lotion Set
Advertisement
Mango Mandarin Truffle Bubble Bath & Ginger Orange Lotion Set. Bubbles during bath time aren't just for kids anymore. Run one of these deliciously scented truffles under running water for enormous suds that release skin-nourishing oils. Follow up with nourishing massage lotion for a total home-spa experience. Includes three mango mandarin bubble bath truffles and two 8-oz. ginger and orange hand and body massage lotionsTruffle bubble bath ingredients: cocoa butter, baking soda, citric acid, slsa, coconut oil, fragrance oil and colorMassage lotion ingredients: demineralized water, glyceryl stearate, propylene glycol, caprilyc / capric triglyceride, mineral oil, isopropyl myristate, sodium lauryl sulfate, cetearyl alcohol, glycerin, dead sea salt, methylparaben, dimethicone, rose hips oil, propylparaben, sweet almond oil and tocopheryl acetateMade in Israel