From wild wings
Body Language Wolf Sculpted Gift Coffee Mug
Features:Artist: Lee KromschroederIndividually gift-boxedFeatures sculptured handles and bas-relief imagesSet Size: 1Set Type: Product Type: Coffee MugAdditional Items: NoAdditional Items Included: Primary Material: StonewareShape: CanFooted: NoWith Handle: Color: Brown/WhiteSubject: AnimalsPeople: Holiday / Occasion: No HolidayTypography: NoFunny: Typography Type: Style: Modern & ContemporaryProduct Care & Cleaning: Dishwasher SafeDishwasher Safe: YesProduct Care & Cleaning Instructions: Microwave Safe: YesCapacity: 16Lead Free: PFOA Free: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCommercial Microwave Safe: YesCommercial Oven Safe: NoCommercial Dishwasher Safe: YesCountry of Origin: United StatesSpefications:NSF Certified: NoFDA Approved: Dimensions:Cup/Mug Height - Top to Bottom: 4.5Cup/Mug Width - Side to Side: 4Cup/Mug Weight: 1.25Assembly:Warranty: