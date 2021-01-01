Body Cap and Lens Rear Cap Cover Replacement Set for CONTAX Yashica C/Y Mount Lens & Cameras,2 Sets

[Material] : Made of high impact plastic for extra durability, lightweight, compact, perfect for protecting your camera and lens. [Function] : Rear lens cap is to keep dust, dirt, and moisture off your lens after you removed the lens from camera. The camera body cap is helpful to protect the image sensor and internal camera components from dust, moisture, and other elements. [A Good protective Set] : Suitable for CONTAX YASHICA C/Y Mount Cameras & lens.A must have accessory for every photographer. With them, Letting you better store your lens and camera separately at any time. [Package] : Includes replacement CONTAX YASHICA C/Y Mount Body Cap X 2 and Rear cap X 2.