BOCHEERY Mouse Pad for Women and Girls, Art Design Flower Mouse Pad, Round Custom Mousepad with Design, Pretty Mouse Mat for Office Gaming Computer.

DIMENSION: Small mouse pad with size 7.9 x 7.9 x 0.12 inches (200mm x 200mm x 3mm), small size but great for desktop working and easy carring for business travel. SMOOTH SURFACE & DURABLE DESIGN: The top of the mouse pad is DGT printed with beautiful pattern and made of durable heat-resistant polyester fabric, the smooth surface allows more accurate and more fast mouse movement. The circle edge stitching prevents the top layer from fraying and ensures the mousepad for long time use. SUPERIOR MATERIL: This mouse mat is made with newest tech microfiber fabric, precise tracking makes the surface softer and smoother. The backing is natural rubber base, it's anti slip with soft grain pattern design and also prevents your desktop surface from scratching. EASY MAINTENANCE: The image printed is using crystal clear enamel coating, it features great locking-color effect, will not fade after repeated cleaning. Water resistant coating effectively prevent accidental damage from spilled liquid, w