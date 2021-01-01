Boca 47" Writing Desk

Part of the Boca Collection from Parker HouseCrafted from Poplar solids Birch veneersCottage White FinishTransitional StyleDrawer boxes are English Dovetail Construction both front and back for added strength and durabilityAll drawers have easy access from side mounted deluxe full-extension ball-bearing slidesDrawer has drop face to allow use as keyboard drawer or as laptop stationAlso Available in Merlot.Working in style has never been easier than with the fresh, crisp look of this 47-inch Writing Desk from the Boca collection. Perfect in a home office, behind a sofa, or in a bedroomâthis multifunctional piece is a designer favorite. Its clean Cottage White finish ensures it complements any home dÃ©cor.