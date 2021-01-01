Tempaper Bobby Berk Eye See You Black & White Peel and Stick Wallpaper (Covers 56 sq. ft.), White & Gloss Black

A whimsical and playful print that will make you feel like all eyes are on you. Tempaper offers individuals the freedom to be creative with decorating, to embrace pattern, texture and color and to create bold and expressive interiors, without the worry of a long-term commitment. To apply, peel away the backing to expose the water-based adhesive. Press onto a smooth surface and align the pattern from panel to panel. Bobby Berk x Tempaper removable wallpaper prints are Type A fire-rated for flame spread and smoke developed. Product works best when applied to surfaces that have been primed and painted with a satin or semi-gloss finish. Applications on flat and matte paints and textured surfaces are not recommended. Color: White & Gloss Black.