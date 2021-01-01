From artisan pillows
Boating Embroidered Sailing Flags Yacht Club Beach House Indoor/Outdoor Sunbrella Throw Pillow
Sunbrella navigation sand yachting collection furniture fabric is a solution dyed acrylic furniture fabric from glen raven's sunbrella yachting collection. This comfortable, beautiful upholstery fabric makes the dining or living room a worry-free space for families and pets. It's amazingly easy to maintain, and most spills can be cleaned with mild soap and water. Sunbrella fabric's popularity stems from its fantastic color options, high resistance to fading, and long life span. Sunbrella is a soft, breathable, solution-dyed acrylic that is UV, water, and mildew resistant and does not noticeably shrink or stretch.