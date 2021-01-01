Boa Ii Gaming Chair in Bonded Leather Blue - OSP Home Furnishings

Accelerate your gaming experience with our BOA II Gaming Chair, designed for hours of focused comfort. Stay in the game with thick foam seat, coil springs, integrated lumbar support and headrest. Dominate the competition with the added edge of quick one-touch pneumatic seat adjustments, locking tilt control and full 360º rotation. Our multi-color accents and perforated air-flow material keeps you cool naturally and cleans up with just a wipe. The 5-star nylon base and dual wheel casters move effortlessly and are designed to standup against dirt and scuffs. Color: Blue.