From cal lighting
Cal Lighting BO-768 150 Watt 33" Wrought Iron Iron "Tree Branch" Table Lamp with 3-Way Switch and Bell Natural Linen Shade Matte Black Lamps Table
Advertisement
Cal Lighting BO-768 150 Watt 33" Wrought Iron Iron "Tree Branch" Table Lamp with 3-Way Switch and Bell Natural Linen Shade Specifications:Uses (1) 150 watt medium base 3-way incandescent bulb (Not Included)Product dimensions: 33"H x 17"WShade crafted from natural linen materialShade dimensions: 11"H x 17"W Table Lamps Matte Black