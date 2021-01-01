Cal Lighting BO-2798TB Tiffany 2 Light Tiffany Table Lamp Tiffany Lamps Table Lamps

From cal lighting
Cal Lighting BO-2798TB Tiffany 2 Light Tiffany Table Lamp
Cal Lighting BO-2798TB Tiffany 2 Light Tiffany Table Lamp FeaturesLamp features a floral design on the lamp for the art nouveau feelCFL bulb included when shipped to a California addressProduct is Title 20 compliant with California standardsConstructed from durable resinComes with a tiffany glass shade(2) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredFixture is not capable of being dimmedOn / Off switchUL rated for dry locationsCovered under CAL Lighting's 1 year warranty DimensionsHeight: 19-1/4"Width: 16"Product Weight: 11.66 lbsCord Length: 72"Shade Height: 7-1/2"Shade Width: 16"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 120 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Tiffany