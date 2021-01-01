From cal lighting
Cal Lighting BO-2739TB Foggiametal Single Light 30" High Table Lamp Oil Rubbed Bronze Lamps Table Lamps
Advertisement
Cal Lighting BO-2739TB Foggiametal Single Light 30" High Table Lamp FeaturesConstructed of metalComes with hardback burlap shadeRequires (1) 150 watt medium (E26) bulbCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsProduct includes 3 way switchRated for dry locations1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 30"Width: 16"Product Weight: 14.0 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 150 wattsWattage: 150 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Oil Rubbed Bronze