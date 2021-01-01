From cal lighting
Cal Lighting BO-2707TB-2 Pack of 2 Derby 2 Light 28.5" Tall Vase Table Lamps with Matching Hardback Fabric Shades Chrome Lamps Lamp Sets
Advertisement
Cal Lighting BO-2707TB-2 Pack of 2 Derby 2 Light 28.5" Tall Vase Table Lamps with Matching Hardback Fabric Shades Features:Includes set of (2) lampsIncludes white fabric tapered shadeDurable metal constructionRequires (2) 150 watt Medium (E26) base bulbsDimmable with appropriate incandescent dimmer1 year manufacturer warrantyProduct Dimensions:Height: 28.5"Width: 15"Depth: 15"Shade Height: 10"Shade Bottom Diameter: 15"Shade Top Diameter: 13"Electrical Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 2Bulb Included: NoBulb Base: Medium (E26)Watts Per Bulb: 150wWattage: 300wVoltage: 120v Chrome