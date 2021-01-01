BNC to F Type Adapter, 2-Pack F Male to BNC Female Adapter Coax Connector for RF Radio Antenna and Video Applications

BNC female jack to f male plug. Perfect for RF applications, including WiFi, FM radio, off-air antennas, GPS, satellite devices and CCTV connections. This RF coaxial adapter is high quality, made of brass copper, cleanly threaded and latched on securely without wiggle. Come with 2-Pack, which can save you much and makes you always have a backup. We offer worry-free warranty and friendly customer service within 12 months for your confident purchase. If you are not satisfied with any product, please dont hesitate to contact us, we will serve you our best.