uxcell BNC Male to Male Coaxial Jumper Cable 50 ohm 5 feet RG174 for Video Signals, CCTV, DVR, Camera 2pcs

?BASE INFO?Cable Type: RG174; Cable Length: 5ft/1.5meter; Connector 1: BNC Male; Connector 2: BNC Male; Impedance: 50 ohm. MATERIAL?With nickel plated connector body and gold plated brass contacts, great connectivity. APPLICATION?Widely used for RF applications or broadcast, video transmission and video surveillance, etc. FEATURES?High frequency and low transmission loss, low voltage standing wave ratio, physical foaming flame-retardant, good weather resistant, durable use indoors and outdoors. ADVANTAGE?RG174 coaxial cable has good anti-electromagnetic interference, with the characteristics of high temperature resistance, moisture resistance, corrosion resistance, etc. Shielding, attenuation, standing wave and other indicators have excellent electrical properties.