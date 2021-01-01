BNC Cable 15 Feet BNC Male to Male Extension Connector Adapter RF Professional RG58U Grade Coaxial Wire Cord Cable Jack Plug for Video Security.

This BNC connector RG-58/U is a type of coaxial cable often used for low-power signal and RF connections. The cable has a characteristic impedance of either 50 or 52. The outside diameter of RG-58 is around 0.2 inches (5 mm). RG-58 weighs around 0.025 lb/ft (37 g/m), exhibits approximately 25 pF/ft (82 pF/m) capacitance and can tolerate a maximum of 300 V potential (1800 W) RG-58 cable is often used as a generic carrier of signals in laboratories, combined with BNC connectors that are common on test and measurement equipment such as oscilloscopes, most two-way radio communication systems, such as marine, CB radio, amateur, police, fire, WLAN antennas etc Delivers high performance and versatile video for your AV audio video device equipment; Accurately transfer high bandwidth frequency quality detailed clean natural jitter-free in video / data signals High performance cable for connecting a camera, CCTV, VCR, antenna, or other devic