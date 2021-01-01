From test mpajst0306 301
BNC Cable 15 Feet BNC Male to Male Extension Connector Adapter RF Professional RG58U Grade Coaxial Wire Cord Cable Jack Plug for Video Security.
Advertisement
This BNC connector RG-58/U is a type of coaxial cable often used for low-power signal and RF connections. The cable has a characteristic impedance of either 50 or 52. The outside diameter of RG-58 is around 0.2 inches (5 mm). RG-58 weighs around 0.025 lb/ft (37 g/m), exhibits approximately 25 pF/ft (82 pF/m) capacitance and can tolerate a maximum of 300 V potential (1800 W) RG-58 cable is often used as a generic carrier of signals in laboratories, combined with BNC connectors that are common on test and measurement equipment such as oscilloscopes, most two-way radio communication systems, such as marine, CB radio, amateur, police, fire, WLAN antennas etc Delivers high performance and versatile video for your AV audio video device equipment; Accurately transfer high bandwidth frequency quality detailed clean natural jitter-free in video / data signals High performance cable for connecting a camera, CCTV, VCR, antenna, or other devic