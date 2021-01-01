BEHR ULTRA 1 qt. #BNC-36 Restful Brown Extra Durable Flat Interior Paint & Primer

BEHR ULTRA SCUFF DEFENSE Stain-Blocking Paint and Primer* is an interior paint that's too tough to scuff and sets a new standard for flat paint durability. BEHR ULTRA SCUFF DEFENSE features breakthrough innovation to deliver a rich flat finish that is truly durable enough for high-traffic areas. This low-reflective flat finish is easy to clean, touches up well and hides minor surface imperfections. Don't settle or compromise between the flat look you desire and higher level of durability you require. *A PRIMER COAT MAY BE NEEDED ON SOME SURFACES. SEE BACK LABEL FOR DETAILS. Color: Restful Brown.