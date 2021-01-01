From ncamp
BNB208 208 Capacity CDDVD Prosleeve Nylon Binder Black
Advertisement
Convenient carrying handle Durable nylon exterior keeps your belongings safe Expandable CD binder holds 208 CDs or DVDs Patented ProSleeves provide ultra protection by keeping dirt away to prevent scratching of delicate CD surface Removable pages allow for convenient organization Patented polypropylene ProSleeves keep dirt away to prevent scratching of delicate CD surface Patented CD sleeves with 3 universal holes fit binders and standard 3-ring binders Durable nylon material resistant to heat and abrasion Convenient carrying handle provides easy portability