Rugs America BN40B Area Rug, 2'6" x 4', Ocean Breeze

have you ever walked into an immaculately styled space and immediately wanted to emulate the look? you will easily achieve an impressively chic interior with the bentley collection. featuring works of art made for your floors, each rug design is distressed and abstract for a stunning marbled look. incorporating one of these rugs into your den or dining room adds intensity and drama for a striking living space. spoil yourself with a delightfully indulgent floor covering that will improve the style and comfort of your room. the sumptuously soft pile is a welcomed reprieve on your steps against your floors. the texture comes as an enticing yet unexpected feature as it contrasts the chic stone-colored palette. it’s hard to have it all, but the bentley collection is evidence that you can serve function in a beautiful way. amplifying differences in color and pattern, the pile has been treated with a hi-lo technique that emphasizes and defines each detail. highlight the rug as a centerpiece with minimalist, neutral furniture in your bedroom, or accessorize your furniture with the accent colors of the design for a subtle but cohesive room arrangement. there are infinite ways to embellish your home with one of these designs and an equal number of ways to make it your own stylethe result will always be enticing. irresistible feel: be it a traditional area rug or a plush shag rug, your toes will thank you for choosing from our selection. all our rugs are created with functionality in mind as well because no one wants a beautiful floor covering if it is not the most delightful texture you’ve ever walked on. something for everyone: for those looking for style, for function, for opulence, for budget-friendly, we tend to all. choosing the right rug fashion for you is personal, so we want to make sure that everyone has the options to make the right decision for their home.