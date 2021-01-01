From yupurstyle
BM8205 Bread Machine,2LB Stainless Steel Programmable Bread Maker Machine With Exhaust Funnel and Powerful DC Motor 110V 550W US Plug
Advertisement
1. Fresh Homemade Bread In Just 3 Steps: Just add your ingredients to the bread maker, select the cycle and press start 2. Full-automatic program control for bread making 3. Stainless steel heating element 4. Slightly touched switch button 5. 15hours programmable delay timer, 1hour keep warm function, 10miniutes electric power cut offer memory function 6. Non-stick bread pan & kneading blade & Non-slip feet 7. LCD display with background light, with 25 digital programs 8. Adjustable crust control: Light, medium and dark 9. Optional: Double heating element(Ice-cream barrel to make ice-cream)