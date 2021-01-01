From greatlizard

Greatlizard BM800 Microphone stand Condenser Microphone Kit Studio Pro Audio Recording Arm Stand Shock Mount

$59.99
In stock
Buy at newegg

Exceptionally low self-noise for highly critical studio recording Offer high sensitivity to capture subtle nuances that create high-quality audio Microphone foam cap for preventing wind noise and pops when recording vocals Ideal for radio broadcasting studio, voice-over sound studio, stages, TV stations, etc. Scissor arm Desktop Microphone Stand & Mic Boom -Pop Filter & shock-proof mount

