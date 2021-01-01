From first deal
BM-828 Adjustable Studio Mic USB Condenser Sound Recording Microphone With Stand for Live Broadcast Podcasting-Set/Black
Features:-Metal material-Large 16-mic core, high-fidelity sound quality-Super cardioid pointing to reduce other noise input-Microphone built-in chip intelligent noise reduction, making the sound cleaner and clearer-USB drive-free direct readingSpecifications: Model Number: BM-828 Type: USB power supply-3.5mm microphone audio outputMaterial: Aluminium AlloyFrequency Range: 30HZ-20KHZSNR: 70dBSensitivity: 25mV/PA (-32dB±2dBVioce amplification function: +1dB±25dB gain ajustableSize: 160mm*47mmWeight: 0.