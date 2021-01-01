Blaze Grills BLZ3NG 25 Built-In 3-Burner Natural Gas Grill Stainless Steel Outdoor Cooking BBQ Grills Built-In BBQ Grills

Blaze Grills BLZ3NG 25 Built-In 3-Burner Natural Gas Grill Create a culinary centerpiece for your outdoor kitchen with the Blaze, 25 , Built-In, 3-Burner, Gas, Grill (BLZ-3-NG). This grill offers innovative features that make it a pleasure to use and easy to maintain. Its rugged Stainless Steel construction features a brushed steel finish that looks great in any outdoor décor. This grill is available in propane or natural gas versions to suit your outdoor fuel system. Ample cooking power is provided with 560 square inches of workspace and 14,000 BTUs per burner. Its double lined hood stays cool and opens to reveal heavy-duty cast Stainless Steel grates and burners. Its push and turn flamethrower-style ignition system offers consistent performance for reliable lighting every time. Enjoy versatile cooking with features like heat zone separators for even heating and individualized cooking areas, flame stabilizers that reduce flair up, removable warming rack, hood thermometer, and full width pull out drip tray.Burners and BTUs: This grill offers Stainless Steel burners, each with 14,000 BTUs of cooking power.Cooking features: Enjoy 560 square inches of workspace on durable cast steel grates, as well as features like a flamethrower style ignition system, independent cooking zones, hood thermometer, full size drip tray, and removable warming rack.Construction: Stainless Steel frame with cast steel components and brushed Stainless Steel finish. Built-In BBQ Grills Stainless Steel