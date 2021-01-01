Pacifica Blushious Coconut & Rose Infused Cheek Color Wild Rose - 0.07oz

Undeniably sexy, Pacifica’s Blushious Coconut Infused Cheek Color will bring beautiful color to your cheeks all day and night. These soft, translucent, universally flattering cheek colors in subtle pink and peach undertones create a natural blush that will highlight any complexion. Love at first blush. Available in 2 Shades: Camellia and Wild Rose Best For: All beautiful skin! Ingredients We Love: Coconut, Rose Extract, Natural Minerals, Lotus 100percent Vegan and Cruelty-free Pacifica Promise: This product is formulated without talc, parabens, phthalates, or mineral oil (and a huge list of other things your skin doesn’t love) Directions: Apply with your fingers or a soft vegan brush anywhere you might need a little flush of color. Can be used sheer, layered or built-up for more drama. Better Packaging: This pretty packaging is made with recyclable components. Give it another life and recycle it again! Recycle with Pacifica: We take your used Pacifica products and sort them, so your plastics make it to the right place. Learn more about our recycling program on PacificaBeauty.com