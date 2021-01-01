From stupell industries
Stupell Industries Blushing Blue Hydrangeas Traditional Farmhouse Vase Still-Life, Designed by Maureen Grigs Canvas Wall Art, 24 x 30, Purple
Advertisement
Dimensions: 24 x 1.5 x 30 Inches Proudly Made in USA Our stretched canvas is created with the highest standards. We use only the highest quality inks and canvas on our in house Mimaki printers, and then hand cut and stretch each piece over a 1.5 inch thick wooden frame for hanging. Ready to Hang - No Installation or Hardware Needed Design by Maureen Grigs