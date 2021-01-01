'Blush Tinted Stacked Cubes' Graphic Art Print on Acrylic

This artwork will come to life with reflective acrylic prints. The glossy surface of Click Wall Art acrylic gives incredible vibrancy and color to your art of choice. Every art piece is printed directly onto acrylic material using high quality inks and state-of-the-art high definition printing equipment with an added layer of opaque white ink printed on the back for a glistening work-of-art. A black backer board is mounted on the backside for added depth and dimension for a polished and sophisticated look. Size: 14" H x 11" W x 1" D