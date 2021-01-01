Shop Heidi Swapp™ Blush Minc Foil Applicator & Starter Kit at Michaels. com. Add Minc details to any project to make them stand out. Great for scrapbooks, cards, journals, planners, and so much more. With the foil applicator, you are able to achieve amazing, professional, gorgeous foil effects like never before! Create little details or high-impact wall art. The sky's the limit! This tool features 6 settings, 4 rollers and motor directions going forward and reverse. Details: Blush 5.75" x 19.5" x 2.5" UL input of 120V/60HZ (1100W power) Includes transfer folder and gold foil sheet | Heidi Swapp™ Blush Minc Foil Applicator & Starter Kit | Michaels®