'Blur Stripes XLIII' - 4 Piece Wrapped Canvas Graphic Art Print on Canvas

A mod, cosmic horizon or interstellar landscape is characteristic of the collection 'Blur Stripes'. These celestial works compose an austere series featuring a color palette compatible with almost every home decor style and taste. 'Blur Stripes XLIII' is a spectrum of blue and silver light at the base and a medley of warm chocolate brown and flame hues at the top; the mélange of colors contests the fleeing sunlight. Nurture the cohesive design within your space through a tailored, 'Blur Stripes' canvas art piece; experience your interior design dreams borne.