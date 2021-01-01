From ekena millwork

Ekena Millwork Blume 26-in x 26-in Antiqued Bronze PVC Ceiling Medallion | CMPP26BLABZ

$113.34
In stock
Buy at lowes

Description

Our brushed faux metal medallions are not only long lasting but offer the utmost elegant ornamentation to your home. The PVC material gives you a long-lasting and easy to install product, while the custom hand finished metal texture offers you the sophisticated focal point you are looking for. Ekena Millwork Blume 26-in x 26-in Antiqued Bronze PVC Ceiling Medallion | CMPP26BLABZ

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com