Clihome Bluish Grey Polyester Fabric Sponge Filling Lounge Adjustable Folding Sofa Bed with 2-Pillows

Multi-functional Polyester Fabric Lazy Futons Sofa is becoming a popular trend for people to enjoy themselves after tiring work every day. The most impressive highlight of this lazy sofa is the easy transformation from a normal floor sofa to a Comfortable Sleeper Bed. Different levels can be adjusted to meet your favorite posture needs and each level will serve you a specific feeling when seating in. It is great for almost every place, such as living room, bedroom, home office, dorm room, balcony, and outdoor space, and suitable for watching TV, play games, working on a laptop, or take a nap in it. Color: Bluish Grey.