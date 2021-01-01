From kaba access

Bluetooth Wireless Mouse5 Adjustable DPI Levels24Month Battery Life6 Buttons Compatible for ipadLaptopSurface ProMacBook pro ChromebookGrey

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. Connects directly to Bluetooth-enabled device laptop computer or PC without the need for a receiver. Up to 24-Month Battery Life with Battery Indicator light TruWave technology for precise, smart cursor control over many surface types. 5 DPI Selection: 3000/2000/1600/1200/800 Works with Bluetooth-enabled computers running Windows 2000, XP, VISTA, 7, 8, 10, like Surface Pro, Windows computer, notebook, laptop, computer, Chromebook and etc. Ergonomic contoured shape provides all-day comfort. Battery: 2 x AA size battery (NOT INCLUDED)

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com