Bluetooth Wireless Microphone3in1 Portable Handheld Karaoke Mic Speaker Machine Birthday Home Party for AndroidiPhonePC or All Smartphone Pink

PARTICULAR DESIGN With a portable dull polish handle, microphone is very easy to hold. Designed with a built-in Bluetooth model, it can be used as speaker, player and Recorder, compatible with various singing app TWO WAYS CONNECTION Bluetooth Connection & Cable Connection. You just need to connect your phone with cable or Bluetooth, and then open the singing APP on your phone. The built-in clearly audio and vividly sound effect can make you listening and singing anytime and anywhere. HIGH COMPATIBILITY Supporting micro SD card max 32GB(NOT INCLUDED) and song switch. The Bluetooth has a great distance of connection(10m) EASY TO USE Multi-function buttons, easy to switch to different model, adjust volume, sing and play music. With echo model, our karaoke microphone can bring a surrounding immersion. And the USB port allows you to plug USB, turn this magic piece to MP3, and play it directly Mic BatteryBuilt-in multi-protect l