From lotiyo

Bluetooth WiFi Card, Dual-Band Wireless WiFi Card for Intel/AMD with Dual Antenna WIN7/ WIN8/ Win8.1/ WIN10 for Intel/AMD Mainboard with Mini PCI-E.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Bluetooth WiFi Card, Dual-Band Wireless WiFi Card for Intel/AMD with.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com